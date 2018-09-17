Press release from Get Off the Grid Fest:

A community-oriented festival planning charrette is to be held Sun., Sept. 30, at the Salvage Station. The Get Off The Grid Fest Solar Expo & Sustainability Fair is hosting a planning event, seeking community input for the biannual festival (venue: Warren Wilson College next Aug. 9, 10, 11, 2019). The charrette will focus on sustainable energy, building, food & environmental conservation, and education. The family-friendly event will include informational presentations, workshops, speakers, film, movement and live music (Bayou Diesel/Cajun & Zydeco; Natti LoveJoys/Reggae; Pleasure Chest/Blues, rock n soul). Free admission to the public as well as for interested presenters/organization booth hosts. For more info. please email Stephanie Crawford at StephanieGetOffTheGridFest@gmail.com.