Press release:
Poet Joseph Mills will read from his newest poetry collection on April 12 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will take place at Brevard College in McLarty-Goodson Room 125.
“Exit, Pursued by a Bear,” will be the focus of the reading. The collection is Mills’ sixth, and he says it is inspired by Shakespeare’s stage directions.
Mills is a faculty member at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He holds the Susan Burress Wall Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities. In addition, he is the recipient of a 2017 UNC Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching.
“Mills’ poems are rich, funny, and have gravitas,” says Dr. Jubal Tiner, associate professor of English.
Mills also co-authored “A Guide to North Carolina’s Wineries,” with his wife, Danielle Tarmey. He also edited a collection of film criticism entitled “A Century of the Marx Brothers.”
“Hearing a powerful poet read from their work is more experiential than reading from the page,” Tiner says. “Additionally, hearing a poet read and talk about their personal growth as a writer encourages the listeners to reflect on their own personal growth.”
