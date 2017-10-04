Press release:

Asheville’s own Poetry Cabaret Collective announces show at Altamont Theatre on Sunday, October 22, at 7:30 P.M. Featuring an array of local favorites and traveling performers, the Poetry Cabaret show blends original spoken-word poetry with live music, comedy, burlesque and boylesque, and magic for an experimental poetry reading in avant cabaret style. The show is a fearless exploration of erotic expression and Bacchanalia, yet it still confronts themes of resistance and social justice. This year the show has taken a harshly critical tone on the racism and sexism spewed by Trump, epitomized in Justin Evans’ trumpian ode “Fuck You.” Acclaimed poet Richard Jarrette from California will be headlining the October 22 show along with local poets Kelley Hoyer, Jadwiga McKay, Kevin Evans, Kevin Barger, Hayley Ingram, Michael Coyle, Justin Blackburn, and Justin Evans.

This is a special show, because Poetry Cabaret had its first show at the Altamont Theatre in 2012, hosted and organized by poets James McKay and Caleb Beissert. Since then, Poetry Cabaret has grown to have a cult following in Asheville, giving regular packed performances at a certain favorite bar and at the Asheville Fringe Arts Festival in 2015 and 2016. In summer of 2017, the group released a spoken word and music album and went on the road to give six performances at Capital Fringe in Washington, DC, a show in Strasburg, VA, and in Asheville. Poetry Cabaret Collective is currently planning and fundraising to continue to take the show on the road. October 22 will be our last show at the Altamont Theatre, the place where it all started for us, because the theatre will be closing at the end of the year, and the poets surely will be sharing some thoughts on the state of gentrification in Asheville.

Doors open at 7:00 P.M. Cocktail half hour. Show starts at 7:30 P.M. $7 advance tickets. $15 VIP table seat. $10 suggested donation at door. Adults only 18+ Contains strong language and nudity. Approximately 90 minutes. For more information visit www.poetrycabaret.com