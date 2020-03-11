Press release from Polk County Health & Wellness Coalition:

Polk County Health & Wellness Coalition will offer Mental Health First Aid Training for the general public Friday, March 20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, NC. The training fee is $50, however some scholarships are available.

“This is a training that centers on strengthening the community and potentially saving lives,” the non-profit agency’s Executive Director Haley Suskauer said. “ Mental Health First Aid can save a life in the same way CPR saves lives. It’s not about being a therapist or diagnosing a condition. Being a first-aider means recognizing that people struggle, so we learn to look out for the signs, triggers and symptoms, and find out how best to support our community.”

This day of training is for anyone with an interest in being prepared to help someone in need, but it is especially good people who are employers, law enforcement officers, hospital staff, first responders, and faith leaders. The training will cover signs and symptoms of mental illness and/or substance use, how to interact with someone in crisis, how to find professional help, and how to administer naloxone, to prevent opioid overdoses.

“Mental illness, drug abuse, and anxiety strikes about one in every five adults,” Suskauer said. “The likelihood of you encountering someone who needs help is very high. This training could save someone’s life.”

Polk County Health & Wellness Coalition’s mission is to improve the lives of citizens in Polk County, NC, through health and wellness awareness, promotions, and advocacy.

For more information or to register, contact Suskauer via email: hSuskauer@PolkNC.org.