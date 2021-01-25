Press release from Polk County Government:

Because Polk County Vaccine Coalition Partners have not received additional doses of DOSE 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past two weeks and will not receive any new doses of DOSE 1 the week of Jan. 25, appointments for DOSE 1 are temporarily postponed.

February appointments for DOSE 1 are not being canceled, but rather are being postponed until a later date. No action needs to be taken to keep an appointment for DOSE 1 – the County will confirm new appointment dates once more supply is in. Also, no new appointments for DOSE 1 are being taken at this time.

Polk County’s state partners are working hard to secure new doses for North Carolinians, including citizens in Polk County.

Polk County hopes to have an update to share about the status of the DOSE 1 supplies by the end of this week.

Currently, Polk County does not have a supply of vaccines to operate the planned vaccine clinics for DOSE 1 recipients in February and will need to postpone those events until county officials know when and how much supply will arrive.

Almost every county in North Carolina is in a similar position and there are likely other states in the same position.

This does not affect DOSE 2 appointments for February.

Polk County greatly appreciates the collaborative partnership in the community that has helped streamline the delivery process.

Polk County is just a little over a month into the Polk County COVID-19 Vaccine Coalition’s efforts to distribute the vaccine. By the end of this week, the partnership will have vaccinated more than 2,000 people with their first dose. Polk County also has started the DOSE 2 administration process using Moderna.

When the county begins receiving more deliveries of DOSE 1, the vaccine should be able to begin being administered again within days rather than weeks.

Polk County also encourages those who would like to cancel their appointments to let the County know at the earliest convenience so plans can be made for those still waiting for an appointment slot. To cancel an appointment, email polkprn@polknc.org.