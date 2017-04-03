Press release from Asheville E-Z Gardeners:

Asheville—The Asheville E-Z Gardeners will hold their annual pop-up plant sale in the River Arts District on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location is the parking lot of All Souls Pizza, 175 Clingman Ave. in Asheville.

The Asheville E-Z Gardeners hope to raise $1,000 for college scholarships to support students pursing horticultural studies at Haywood Community College.

Hundreds of hardy mountain-grown plants will be on sale with prices starting at $3 per plant. This is a great opportunity for local gardeners to re-stock the garden with fresh color, and for visitors to take home a living Asheville souvenir. There’s no admission charge for the sale, and all advice is free.

Plants on sale this year include irises, hosta, lilies and daylilies, lamb’s ear, Shasta daisies, orange poppies, rhubarb starts, asparagus roots, rose campion, acuba gold dust, sedum, chives, hydrangeas and dozens of other selections.

All of the plants were grown by the club members and potted up over the winter.

Bucking a recent trend of falling garden club membership, the Asheville E-Z Gardeners were founded seven years ago with the twin goals of having fun and doing community gardening projects.