Press release:

Nationally recognized figurative artist Melinda Borysevicz comes to Asheville to teach a 3-day workshop: Form and Spirit, Painting the Portrait in Oil.

January 18, 19 & 20

Thursday, 2pm- 5pm

Friday and Saturday: 10am-5pm (one hour lunch break)

At the studio of Skip Rohde

2004 Riverside Drive, Unit DD in The Mill at Riverside (formerly the Riverside Business Park) in Woodfin, NC

828 273 6476

For more information and to register please visit: www.melindaborysevicz.com or email: melindaborysevicz@gmail.com.

WORKSHOP DESCRIPTION:

In painting the portrait we are not only concerned with achieving a physical likeness of our subject, we are also looking to connect with and convey a feeling, a sense of character or mood. Essentially, our best work also captures something of the spirit and essence of our sitter.

In this workshop we will work from a live model and learn to strengthen our ability to find the shape and form—the physical likeness— of our subject. Our palette will include a special combination of opaque and transparent hues to help us learn to better describe the luminosity of living flesh.

Using these technical abilities to guide us, we will explore how to move toward a real understanding of the unique and special qualities of our sitter.

To ensure that everyone receives the personal attention and guidance they would like from Melinda, the number of participants in this workshop is limited.

Beginners welcome!

Melinda Borysevicz, a New York native, received a BFA in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design (Savannah, GA) magna cum laude. She was an active part of the Savannah art scene for nearly 20 years, with both her painting and her small art school. In 2015, a chance encounter led her to her a small town near her ancestral home in Italy, where she now lives and paints, focusing primarily on narrative portraits and figures.

Inspired by her recent re-connection with her cultural roots, Borysevicz explores the way memory (not just literal, tangible memories, but senses, suspicions, a feeling of connection and familiarity) affects the definition of self and maps our location in reference to “other.” She constructs images as if searching for significance in the places, things and faces that rise to the surface of the mind together in ways that they might not have actually existed, like a dream that feels important, the meaning of which, however, often feels veiled.

Awards received for her work include a coveted Certificate of Excellence in the Portrait Society of America’s International Competition in 2013. Borysevicz is honored to have been selected for the ModPortrait Exhibition at Museo MEAM in Barcelona and Museo Pablo Serrano In Zaragoza Spain, for several years in the annual Woman Panting Woman show at RJD Gallery in Sag Harbor, New York, as well as for shows in Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, Colorado, Texas, and numerous locations in Italy.