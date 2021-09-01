Press release the Appalachian Barn Alliance:

The Appalachian Barn Alliance has made the tough decision to postpone the events that would have brought people in close proximity inside a building (and a van, in the case of Barn Day). We and our community feel that this is the responsible thing to do.

Therefore, September 11th Barn Day and October 15th Pastoral Palette Art Gala have been postponed until next year. Please watch for announcements next Spring and hope that we will get past this.

Thanks for your support of both of these events and of our work!!