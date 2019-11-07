Press release from St. Paul’s Preschool:

If you’ve never had your nails painted by a four year old, or had a cucumber facial by a five year old – you really must – especially when your nominal treatment fee will help the children of St. Paul’s Preschool in North Asheville continue their tradition of making weekly meals for the homeless at The Haywood Street Congregation.

For the past 4 years, the children at St. Paul’s Preschool have grown through service; carefully creating balanced meals during the school day to feed their community. A parent or teacher volunteer will deliver this meal twice a month to the Haywood Street Congregation in downtown Asheville and it is served the following evening. Some parents and teachers even bring their families to serve the meals. This tradition has come under threat in years past due to limited funding until the advent of the annual Holiday Spa fundraiser in 2018. The money raised at this event will fund the ingredients necessary to continue this valuable program.

On November 20th, between 9am and 12pm excited parents and community members may arrive at the school located at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 223 Hillside Street just off Merrimon Avenue across from Claxton Elementary, and sign up for a wide variety of spa treatments including but not limited to manicures, shoulder massages, hair styling, facials, and more.

Friends of the school also donate items for the raffle including Dynamite Roasting Co., Moonlight Makers, Archetype Brewing, City Bakery, Ambrose West, and many more. So, if you’re not into getting painted with goop or trying to remove red nail polish from your cuticles and knuckles, then purchase a raffle ticket instead.

“Haywood Street exists because of collaborative relationships. St. Paul’s Preschool has been one of those remarkable partners, inviting the children to share their gifts of service to support Respite. For their ministry of hospitality on Spa Day and your encouraging participation, thank you.” Brian Combs, Founding Pastor, Haywood Street Congregation.

St. Paul’s Preschool is a highly esteemed, small, intimate program with a low student-teacher ratio that privileges creative play and imagination. We have a staff with diverse backgrounds with many gifts and talents to share. We believe in supporting the whole child – meeting every individual child where she or he is developmentally, and exploring fun and creative ideas with them. We reinforce the value of respect, community, love, patience and acceptance.