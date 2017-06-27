Prestige Subaru Donates over $100,000 to Asheville Humane Society

Asheville, NC – When it comes to local businesses supporting local charities, there is no better example than Prestige Subaru and Asheville Humane Society (AHS). The two have been working together for over a decade, saving thousands of homeless and at-risk pets in Buncombe County.

For the 2016 Taste of Compassion gala, dealership owner, Tony Pelle, donated a brand new, fully loaded Subaru Outback to the live auction, bringing in $32,000 for AHS’s lifesaving programs. Prestige Subaru was also a major sponsor of AHS’s other signature event, Dine To Be Kind.

“What makes this partnership so deep and lasting is the sincerity with which they support our programs,” says Associate Director of Development, Eileen Bouressa. “It’s genuine. When they visit, they spend hours playing with the animals and giving as many kisses as they get. And almost every Prestige employee has adopted at least one of our animals. As sponsors, they don’t ask how many Facebook posts they’ll get for their support; instead they ask how many animals will be saved.”

Asheville Humane Society’s focus is to provide animals with whatever they need to have a life worth living. Life is going to get so much brighter this Thursday, June 29, when Prestige Subaru presents a check from the Share the Love event for $75,850.85 to Tracy Elliott, AHS Executive Director. Subaru of America donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of four national charities or the Hometown Charity, Asheville Humane Society; Prestige Subaru matched each donation at $150.

“Asheville Humane Society is touched by the unwavering support we have received once again from Prestige Subaru, Subaru of America, and our community,” says Elliott. “This generous donation will further our mission to go beyond no-kill, ensuring that every animal has the quality of life they deserve.”

Prestige Subaru’s Anthony Pelle is thrilled that so many customers chose their local charity. “We are very excited to present Asheville Humane Society with another check from our annual ‘Share the Love’ event. They sincerely go above and beyond making sure that each animal gets the care they need and deserve,” says Pelle. “They do so much for this community and we are proud to partner with AHS.”