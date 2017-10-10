Press release from Mountain Horticultural Crops Research and Extension Center:

Join ​the ​Appalachian ​Beginning ​Forest ​Farmer ​Coalition ​for ​a two-day fall ​training ​event ​at ​the ​beautiful ​Montreat ​Conference ​Center. ​The ​program ​will ​focus ​on ​all ​of ​the ​ways ​to ​add ​value ​to ​Appalachian ​native ​forest ​crops ​like ​goldenseal, ​black ​cohosh ​and ​ginseng ​so ​that ​you ​can ​make ​money ​doing ​what ​you ​love! ​

Demonstrations, ​hands-on ​activities, ​case ​studies ​and ​expert ​talks ​will ​cover ​specialized ​topics ​on ​forest ​botanicals ​from ​harvest ​to ​the ​shelf. ​We’ll ​kick ​off ​Friday ​with ​pre-conference ​tour ​from ​1-3 p.m. ​of ​community ​processing ​facilities ​and ​laboratories in the area, ​and ​come ​together ​at ​Montreat ​starting ​at ​4 p.m. ​for ​a ​group ​welcome ​dinner ​and ​Vendor/Maker ​Share ​Fair, ​where ​participants ​will ​have ​the ​opportunity ​to ​share ​what ​they ​are ​doing ​or ​just ​peruse ​the ​tables ​and ​meet ​like-minded ​folks ​who ​are ​doing ​interesting ​things ​with ​forest ​botanicals. ​Saturday ​we’ll ​have ​options ​for ​demonstrations ​on ​ways ​to ​add ​value ​to ​your ​raw ​ingredients, ​local ​business ​case ​studies, ​and ​group ​lectures. ​Sunday ​morning ​we’ll ​dive ​into ​creative ​marketing ​and ​the ​multitude ​of ​regional ​resources ​available ​to ​assist ​you ​in ​your ​endeavors.

Topics ​covered ​include: ​harvesting, ​drying, ​packaging, ​labeling, ​tincture ​and ​other ​herbal ​product ​making, ​nursery ​and ​eco-/agritourism ​opportunities, ​essential ​oil ​production, ​and ​more! ​Our ​teaching ​team ​of ​makers, ​producers, ​industry ​representatives, ​cooperative ​extension, ​growers, ​lab ​personnel, ​and ​our ​forest ​farming ​community ​members ​will ​gather ​and ​share ​knowledge ​and ​experience ​over ​this ​fun ​weekend ​together ​with ​plenty ​of ​opportunities ​for ​networking.

​

Join ​us ​for ​a ​beautiful ​autumn ​weekend ​in ​the ​Blue ​Ridge ​Mountains, ​options ​available ​for ​on-site ​accommodation, ​meals, ​and ​individualized ​session ​registration ​to ​fit ​all ​budgets. ​Cost ​of ​the ​full ​two-day ​event ​is ​$80 ​including ​all ​meals, ​demos, ​lectures, ​and ​gatherings. ​Option ​to ​add ​on ​a ​Friday ​pre-training ​tour ​for ​$10. ​For ​folks ​traveling ​in, ​various ​lodging ​options ​are ​available ​for ​a ​separate ​cost, ​including ​at ​the ​Montreat ​Lodge ​for ​$20 ​per ​person ​per ​night. ​

Check out the draft agenda here.

Register for this event here.