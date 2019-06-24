Press release from the Progressive Alliance of Henderson County:
Darlene Azarmi, Regional Organizing Manager of Democracy NC, will tell the story — from the removal of the pre-clearance from the Voting Rights Act to the implementation of photo ID in NC — why and how it was taken down in court and thus ended up on the ballot in 2018 — ending with where we are today: removal of the last Saturday of early voting and the strategy behind the hours at the early voting sites. Gaby Romero, student organizer at Appalachian State University, will discuss updates on the photo ID law, including the student ID piece.
Informed Progressive Series Event
Wednesday July 10, 2 p.m.
1216 6th Avenue West, Suite 601 (in back)
