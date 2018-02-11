PROJECT LINUS MAKE-A-BLANKET DAY

The local chapter of Project Linus, a national organization that provides handmade blankets to children in crisis, is sponsoring Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is an opportunity to participate in creating blankets for seriously ill or traumatized children.

The event will be held at Eliada Home, 2 Compton Drive, Asheville. The Eliada Home campus is located 1.4 miles north of Patton Avenue, off New Leicester Highway. Sewing skills are not necessary as there will be instruction on “no-sew” fleece blankets. In addition, there will be an assembly line of volunteers using sewing machines to create quilts.

All supplies will be provided. Volunteers who prefer to knit and crochet are asked to bring their own projects. Chapter members will gladly accept finished blankets or donations of yarn, fabric, or gift cards. and refreshments will be provided.