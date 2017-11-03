Press release from Mountain BizWorks:

The RFP process serves to identify speakers for the creative entrepreneurship workshop series. As speaking opportunities emerge, applications will be considered from RFP respondents on topics identified by 300+ maker business owners in the region. Topics include: scaling your business, e-commerce, product photography and exporting (see Workshop Schedule below for expanded titles).

The Center for Craft Creativity & Design (CCCD) and Mountain BizWorks (MBW) welcome speaker submissions from arts, design and new media faculty; active entrepreneurs with a documented track record of success in the identified topic areas; and, renowned makers who are widely acclaimed for their business acumen.

Applicants may submit proposals for multiple topics. The topic submission period is from October 27, 2017 through November 17, 2017 for events and workshops beginning January 25, 2018.