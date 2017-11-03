Press release from Mountain BizWorks:
The RFP process serves to identify speakers for the creative entrepreneurship workshop series. As speaking opportunities emerge, applications will be considered from RFP respondents on topics identified by 300+ maker business owners in the region. Topics include: scaling your business, e-commerce, product photography and exporting (see Workshop Schedule below for expanded titles).
The Center for Craft Creativity & Design (CCCD) and Mountain BizWorks (MBW) welcome speaker submissions from arts, design and new media faculty; active entrepreneurs with a documented track record of success in the identified topic areas; and, renowned makers who are widely acclaimed for their business acumen.
Applicants may submit proposals for multiple topics. The topic submission period is from October 27, 2017 through November 17, 2017 for events and workshops beginning January 25, 2018.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.