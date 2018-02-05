Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:

Buncombe County Health and Human Services, in conjunction with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources is issuing a precautionary advisory pending a water quality investigation for the French Broad River from the Amboy Road Bridge in Asheville to downtown Marshall.

A release of a petroleum fuel from a facility at 288 Lyman St. entered into the French Broad River during the afternoon and evening hours on Feb. 4.

There are no reports of fish kills in the river. However, an oil sheen, odor and discoloration can be observed in areas affected by the spill. The Department of Environmental Quality has obtained test samples from Jean Webb Park, the Floating Boat Ramp at Craven Street, Woodfin Riverside Park and Ledges Whitewater River Park to determine the impact of the release.

Until the water is tested and declared safe, public health officials recommend people and pets avoid all contact with water in the French Broad River starting around Jean Webb Park in the River Arts District to downstream areas as far as the town of Marshall. If you visit one of the riverside parks or access points such as Jean Webb Park, Pearson Bridge Access Point, the Floating Boat Ramp at Craven Street, Woodfin Riverside Park or Ledges Whitewater River Park, please do not make contact with the water. This includes, though is not limited, to such activities as, swimming, wading, canoeing or rafting until further notice. Contact with or ingestion of fuel can cause health problems for humans and animals alike. If you or your pet encounter the water in this area, please wash thoroughly with clean water and soap as soon as possible.

Please notify the Division of Environmental Quality if you see a multicolor or shiny, substance in the water or notice a fuel-like smell; DEQ can be reached at 828-296-4500. For additional questions, please call Buncombe County Health and Human Services at 828- 250-5016.