Press release from the N.C. State Board of Elections:

The State Board of Elections invites members of the public to comment on the proposed text of a permanent administrative rule pertaining to the issuance of free voter photo ID cards by county boards of elections. The proposed text of the rule can be found here.

Currently, there is a temporary rule in the NC Administrative Code detailing the process for requesting and issuing a voter photo identification card, which was adopted by the Board on April 4 and became effective on April 29. A temporary rule expires 270 days from the date the temporary rule was published in the North Carolina Register, and the permanent rule will replace the temporary rule once it is adopted.

Beginning in 2020, North Carolina voters will be asked to provide photo identification when voting in-person or absentee-by-mail, with some exceptions. Voters may obtain a free photo ID from their county board of elections office.

A public hearing on the proposed rule will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the State Board of Elections office on the third floor of the Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC.

The public comment period begins today (Friday, Nov. 15) and ends Tuesday, Jan. 14. Those wishing to comment on the proposed rule may submit them directly to the State Board of Elections through the online portal.

If you prefer to submit your comment by other means, you may email rules@ncsbe.gov or mail to State Board of Elections, Attn: Rulemaking, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255.

Note: All entries will become part of the public record. Please do not include any confidential information or data.