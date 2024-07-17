Public comment opportunities for French Broad River Plan scheduled

Posted on Community Bulletin
News release from the French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization:
The French Broad River MPO’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP), Elevate 2050, will be kicking off the first phase of public input opportunities for the plan in August. The MTP is a federally-required transportation plan for urbanized areas with a population over 50,000 and helps to guide transportation decision-making and multimodal priorities for the region. The plan is scoped to include four phases of public input over the next (roughly) year. The first phase is focused on developing a Vision & Goals for the region. The Vision & Goals that are developed will be used to help evaluate potential transportation projects for inclusion in the plan. . .so we want to hear from YOU!
The three public meetings for the first phase of the plan include:
Friday, August 2nd 9:00-11:00 AM
Where: Henderson County Public Library
301 N Washington Street – Hendersonville, NC
Friday, August 2nd 3:00-5:00 PM
Where: Mars Hill Town Hall
280 North Main Street – Mars Hill, NC
Tuesday, August 6th 4:00-7:00 PM
Where: North Asheville Public Library
1030 Merrimon Avenue – Asheville, NC
Additional details and opportunities to provide input on the MTP will be announced soon.
If you are unable to attend the meetings but would like to provide feedback, surveys are available in both English and Spanish below (with flyer attached):
English: https://publicinput.com/t8121?lang=en
Spanish: https://publicinput.com/t8121?lang=es
Additional information can also be found on the Elevate 2050 Website: https://publicinput.com/fbrmpo2050mtp
