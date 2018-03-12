Press release from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:

Public comment is being sought on North Carolina’s proposed Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program waiver, which will allow an increase in allotted funds available for the Weatherization Assistance Program and Heating and Air Repair and Replacement Program from 15 to 25 percent for the current state fiscal year.

The Weatherization Assistance Program helps low-income families save on energy and expenses by creating a safe and comfortable home environment through energy-efficient measures and the installation of energy-conserving materials in homes. The Heating and Air Repair and Replacement Program repairs and/or replaces inefficient heating and air systems in the homes of low‐income families.

The energy program provides financial assistance with heating, crisis heating and weatherization. States are given broad latitude under block grant funding to design and operate their own programs, under certain restrictions. In 2017, 181,253 North Carolina households received assistance with funds from this grant.

The LIHEAP Waiver may be viewed March 19-23 at the following locations:

Any of the 100 county departments of social services

Online at www.ncdhhs.gov/dss/pubnotice/index.htm

The Division of Social Services Central Office, McBryde Building, Dorothea Dix Campus, 820 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh, NC, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday. The public hearing will be held March 23, noon–1 p.m. at the McBryde Building, First Floor Conference Room 151, 820 S. Boylan Ave., on the Dorothea Dix Campus in Raleigh.

Comments on the report must be submitted in writing no later than March 23 via: