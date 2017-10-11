Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to unveil new shower facility at Julian Price Campground on October 24

Public invited to ribbon cutting to celebrate nonprofit’s latest High Country project

(Julian Price Memorial Park, Blue Ridge Parkway) – Blue Ridge Parkway travelers and neighbors are invited to join the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and the National Park Service for a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 24, to celebrate the addition of a new shower facility at Julian Price Campground at milepost 297.

“Julian Price Memorial Park is a central hub of outdoor recreation, and the campground here serves as home base for so many Parkway visitors’ adventures in the North Carolina High Country,” says Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “We’re so happy to provide this resource to enhance the camping experience.”

The building features six shower stalls for campers at the popular 197-site campground. The addition is a great complement to Julian Price Park Memorial Park, which offers hiking, fishing, an amphitheater, canoe rentals and more. Mount Pisgah Campground, milepost 408, is the only other campground on the Blue Ridge Parkway to offer showers.

Atriax Group of Hickory, N.C., designed and constructed the shower house in collaboration with the National Park Service. The project is made possible by generous donations from the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Community of Stewards and the Anonymous Trust.

Julian Price Memorial Park and neighboring Moses H. Cone Memorial Park comprise the largest developed area set aside for public recreation on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Reservations for the campground can be made at www.recreation.gov .

Julian Price Campground Ribbon Cutting