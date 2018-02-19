Press release from The ENKA Youth Sports Organization:

February 2017, Asheville, NC –The ENKA Youth Sports Organization is hosting a community preview on Tuesday, February 20th from 3:00-4:00pm on the site for the future ENKA Youth Sports Complex. During the preview, attendees can tour the site and see the progress of construction on the seven baseball and softball fields that will serve the youth of Asheville and surrounding areas.

With the growing number of children playing baseball and softball in our region, parents and local business owners noticed an opportunity to support these local athletes several years ago. Various individuals and businesses came together to explore the best location and type of facility that would provide a safe, high quality arena for students to develop their athletic skills. In 2014, The ENKA Youth Sports Organization (a 501c3 nonprofit) grew out of the original group. This group founded and continues to provide oversight for the Complex project that will serve Asheville’s youth athletes. This new Complex is expected to attract statewide and regional tournaments, generating visitor spending at local businesses and tax revenues. The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority provided a $2 million Tourism Product Development Grant to make this project possible.

Stuart Weidie, Chairman of The ENKA Youth Sports Organization Board, along with other board members, looks forward to showing the Asheville community the possibilities available to both local and out-of-town teams who can use the Complex. Weidie says, “We would like to provide a top of the line sports facility experience for our own youth, in addition to drawing visitors to our city. Our region can realize a dramatic increase in revenue for hotels, restaurants and other attractions, when we attract travel baseball and softball tournaments to Asheville as other North Carolina cities have done.”

The community is welcome to attend this event. Directions to site:

From Interstate 40, Head West on Smoky Park Highway (US 19/23); Turn left on Sand Hill Road; Turn Left on Jacob Holm Way; Proceed to end of road and turn left (alongside New Belgium Distribution Center); Proceed to end of road and take right up Hill to ENKA Sports Complex.