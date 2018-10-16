Press release from AIA Asheville:

What can we learn from cutting edge, sustainable mid-century modern architecture? On Thursday evening, November 1, AIA Asheville and CASE, present a lecture, “Not-So-Utopian Futures: Solar & Climate Architecture of the 1950s”. Networking and refreshments 5:00 p.m., lecture to begin at 6:00 p.m.

The lecture, by Daniel A. Barber, will discuss how solar house heating methods and techniques of climatic design were essential aspects of the global architectural discussion in the period surrounding World War II. These “techno-cultural” developments produced novel designs that emphasized the role of architecture as a practice to present new ideas to connect the built environment with the natural environment.

“The Not-So-Utopian” future was imagined as a way to transform social relationships. Black Mountain College here in Western North Carolina was a hub of such imagination, where architects like Buckminister Fuller taught and experimented with new and novel designs.

Daniel A. Barber is an Associate Professor of Architecture and Chair of the Graduate Group in Architecture at PennDesign. He is an architectural historian studying the relationship between the design field and the emergence of global environmental culture across the 20th century.

This event is free to the public and will also include a reception with refreshments, including local beer and food. The talk is part of a larger program, “Building Science Meets Climate Science.” Details here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-adaptive-design-where-building-science-meets-climate-science-tickets-46693556685