Press release from The Flood Gallery Fine Art Center:

The Flood Gallery Fine Art Center, at 2160 Highway 70, in Swannanoa between Asheville and Black Mountain, will be hosting a benefit event for hurricane relief to Puerto Rico, on November 18, 5-9 p.m. This event will include an auction of donated art and services, a concert featuring Ves Frank, Ash Devine, and Steven Pelland and a Photo Exhibition of historical photos of Puerto Rico from the 1890’s through 1940’s from the Library of Congress Collections. All events are free and open to the public and 100% of all profits from the event will go to the Hispanic Federation’s Unido Fund providing direct aid to Puerto Rican families. Take home something special for helping raise up Puerto Rico.

You can begin to participate immediately by bidding on, (or buying now) items, donated to the auction, which includes original artwork by Lisa Walraven, Cynthia Potter, Jarrett Leone, and Phil Kurz. Also included are Cut Coins and a Didjeridu by Jarrett Leone, and a one-hour integrative message by Louise Loveland. More donated items available for bid are limited edition prints by Jose Guadalupe Posada, a Puerto Rican Paso Fino limited edition print from Puerto Rico, illustrated card sets and historical photos from Puerto Rico. Additional auction items are arriving daily, check out the site below for more information. The auction can be accessed by going to:

https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/puerto-rico-hurricane-relief-art-auction-3261\

A Free Concert opens the event November 18 at 5 p.m. and features Steven Pelland on acoustic guitar, singer/songwriter Ash Devine with folk music and Ves Frank with a set of acoustic soul music. During the concert people are encouraged to walk through the gallery to bid on items available at the silent auction and to enjoy the exhibition of Puerto Rican Photos from the 1890’s to the 1940’s.

If you are interested in submitting a piece for the auction, or helping out during the events, please contact Jarrett Leone at 828-707-1859. For more information call 828-273-3332. All events are free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available by donation.

The Flood Gallery Fine Art Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Flood Gallery educates, challenges and inspires the community through music, film, and contemporary art.