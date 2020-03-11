Press release from Western Carolina University:

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist José Galvez will present a program about his photo exhibit “Al Norte al Norte: Latino Life in North Carolina” on Friday, April 3, at Western Carolina University.

The event, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Room 130 of the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center, is free and open to the public.

The program will be hosted by WCU’s Mountain Heritage Center, where the exhibit is on display through Friday, April 10, and cosponsored by WCU’s Visiting Scholars Program and College of Arts and Sciences’ Humanities Initiative.

The exhibit features 51 black-and-white photos from a 10-year project to capture images of daily life of Latinos living in North Carolina, from business owners to farmers at work, multi-generations of families at home and at church, and other candid moments. According to the 2010 U.S. Census, 8.4 percent of the state’s population is Latino.

Galvez’ visit is being held in conjunction with WCU’s second annualSoutheastern Latinx Student Leadership Conference, which he is also participating in.

“Al Norte al Norte” received support from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, with additional funding from the N.C. Humanities Council and the North Carolina Museum of History Associates. The traveling exhibit at WCU is made possible by the North Carolina Arts Council and the university.

The Mountain Heritage Center gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. For more information, call the center at 828-227-7129.