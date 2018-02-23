Press release for Buncombe Partnership for Children:

Asheville, NC: Buncombe Partnership for Children invites the community to enjoy a puppet show and pop-up playground for children ages 2-10 at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in celebration of the nation-wide Week of the Young Child.

Buncombe County’s young children, their families, and supporters of early childhood opportunities will gather on Sunday, April 15, 2018 to honor early childhood experiences at the family-friendly event. Proceeds will help to keep Buncombe Partnership for Children’s programs free of charge for children ages 0-5 and their families. Tickets are $8 and sponsorships start at $100. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/week-of-the-young-child-celebration-tickets-42422913075. Information about sponsorship is available at https://mailchi.mp/4ca9967165f7/woyc_sponsorship_2018. Contact Carol Ann Willhite at (828) 484-2363 for more information.

The event will feature a performance of Animalia, a puppet show by Hobey Ford. Ford is a renowned puppeteer and teaching artist from North Carolina. Animalia explores the inner workings of the natural world using a variety of carved foam animals.

Afterward, children can enjoy a drop-in Pop-Up Adventure Playground: a temporary, child-created play space fabricated with loose parts such as cardboard boxes, tape, rope, buckets, wood, tarps and paint. Children engaged in free outdoor play build with imagination, independence and collaboration. The Adventure Playground represents the vision at the heart of Buncombe Partnership for Children: that all children deserve high quality early experiences for optimal development.

For 20 years, Buncombe Partnership for Children has earned a reputation as a leading advocate for local children’s early learning and development. The Partnership focuses on the first 2,000 days of a child’s life: the time between birth and kindergarten during which the majority of brain development takes place. The Partnership collaborates with local organizations to improve the quality of early childhood education; increase access to affordable, high-quality early care and education; expand early literacy opportunities; and provide family support. Because today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, parents, and workers, everyone has a stake in making sure that all of Buncombe’s children have what they need to thrive.