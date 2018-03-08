Press release from PUSH Gallery:
Event Title: Garden Party: a bouquet of new art works by Alli Good, Hannah Dansie, and Maxx Feist
When: March 16
7:00-10:00 pm
Where: Push Skateshop and Gallery
Alli Good, Hannah Dansie, and Maxx Feist come together for this collaborative event to ring in the changing of the seasons. The three artists bring together their styles of lowbrow art, gothic folk, and comic illustration to present an array of skulls, devils, weirdos, animals and foliage to delight and entertain.
Help us celebrate the long awaited coming of spring. New skate decks by all three artists will also be presented. Come show your love.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.