Press release from PUSH Gallery:

Event Title: Garden Party: a bouquet of new art works by Alli Good, Hannah Dansie, and Maxx Feist

When: March 16

7:00-10:00 pm

Where: Push Skateshop and Gallery

Alli Good, Hannah Dansie, and Maxx Feist come together for this collaborative event to ring in the changing of the seasons. The three artists bring together their styles of lowbrow art, gothic folk, and comic illustration to present an array of skulls, devils, weirdos, animals and foliage to delight and entertain.

Help us celebrate the long awaited coming of spring. New skate decks by all three artists will also be presented. Come show your love.