Press release from PUSH Skateshop & Gallery:

Come one and all to the opening reception of Alli Good’s new show “Wet Black Fur” this Friday, March 6, from 7-10 p.m. The show will consist of mostly large-scale works but also prints, stickers, and small, affordable pieces. They will be displayed in regular light and black light so you can see the changes and explosions of light. Everything glows!

Refreshments graciously provided by New Belgium.