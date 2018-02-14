Press release from Miller’s campaign:

Asheville, N.C. (February 14, 2017) – Quentin Miller will file as a Democrat to run for the office of Buncombe County Sheriff at 10 a.m. today at the Buncombe County Board of Elections (77 McDowell Street in Asheville). Quentin’s policy platform is based on six pillars of modern policing and mirrors a report from President Obama’s task force on 21st Century policing.

“Every officer must be empowered with the necessary training to keep our staff and community safe. That means consistent de-escalation training and ongoing support for all deputies. De-escalation is a proven tactic to make policing safer for the public and for officers. This element of a training program helps deputies assess potentially dangerous situations and minimize the risk of harm for everyone involved,” says Miller.

Miller was born and raised in Asheville and graduated from Asheville High School in 1981. After that he joined the U.S. Army where he served as a Military Policeman. While stationed at Fort Bragg in 1985, Quentin met Army Specialist Karen Sconiers who he has been married to for 31 years, they have six children and now enjoy spending time with their nine grandchildren. Quentin and Karen have also fostered more than 100 children in their home since 2005.

Miller is currently a Sergeant with the Asheville Police Department where he has served since 1994. He is a highly decorated officer and served as a member of the Asheville Police Department’s original community policing unit “PACT”, where he received Officer of the Year and the Overall Regional Award for initiating a street ministry and midnight basketball program for at risk youth. He also led a job training program for unemployed community members, and ran a summer camp for at risk youth for nearly a decade.

