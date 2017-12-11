Press release from Quentin Miller for Sheriff:

ASHEVILLE — Quentin Miller announced that he is running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Miller, who was born and raised in Asheville, is a registered Democrat and is currently a sergeant with the Asheville Police Department, where he has served since 1994. Miller has not previously sought elected office.

“I’m running for sheriff to bring modern policing techniques to Buncombe County in order to strengthen community policing and increase accountability and public safety. I will work to ensure that deputies and corrections staff are trained to address a wide variety of challenges including the opiate epidemic in Buncombe County and a growing mental health crisis,” says Miller.

“Every officer must be empowered with the necessary training to keep our staff and community safe. That means consistent de-escalation training and ongoing support for all deputies. De-escalation is a proven tactic to make policing safer for the public and for officers. This element of a training program helps deputies assess potentially dangerous situations and minimize the risk of harm for everyone involved,” Miller adds.

Quentin graduated from Asheville High School in 1981 and joined the U.S. Army where he served as a military policeman. While stationed at Fort Bragg in 1985, Quentin met Army Specialist Karen Sconiers, to whom he has been married for 31 years, they have six children and now enjoy spending time with their nine grandchildren. Quentin and Karen have also fostered more than 100 children in their home since 2005.

Quentin is a highly decorated officer and served as a member of the Asheville Police Department’s original community policing unit “PACT,” where he received Officer of the Year and the Overall Regional Award for initiating a street ministry and midnight basketball program for at risk youth. He also led a job training program for unemployed community members, and ran a summer camp for at risk youth for nearly a decade.

Quentin’s policy platform for the sheriff’s office is based on six pillars of modern policing.

The primary election for this seat will take place on May 8, 2018. A runoff election, if needed, would take place on July 17.

Visit www.quentinforbuncombe.com for more information.