Press release from UNC Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — “Race in Black and White” will be a core theme for many courses, workshops and panel discussions to be held in the spring 2018 term at OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

In addition to its courses on a broad range of academic and cultural interests, OLLI’s renowned College for Seniors will present more than 20 courses relating to the special theme, and these will be complemented by a series of freestanding discussions, films and workshops on contemporary and historical issues.

“OLLI’s spring term on race is designed to invite our community into a conversation through a variety of disciplines. By agreeing to focus on challenging subjects together, we hope to overcome the temptation to avoid them, and we hope that by starting these conversations we will spark positive change in the OLLI community and deeper connections within our wider community. We recognize that learning is richer when we see things from many different points of view,” said Catherine Frank, OLLI’s executive director, who will teach a College for Seniors course on African-American autobiographies and co-teach a course called A Change is Gonna Come: The Civil Rights Movement and American Culture. “Many of our 2500 OLLI members have come forward to teach new courses and to make connections with community experts who can prompt us to examine race locally and nationally with historical perspective and contemporary awareness.”

The spring’s College for Seniors lineup includes some courses that will take the form of direct dialogue on race relations, and many others that will focus on history and culture, including the early decades of African-American cinema; black writers including Toni Morrison, James Baldwin and August Wilson; African-American music, including separate courses on jazz history, blues, rock history and black opera stars; African-American art; the struggles of black athletes, and more. The full catalog, including OLLI’s many other courses, will become available online on Feb. 14 at https://olliasheville.com/courses.

Most classes and programs meet at the Reuter Center on the UNC Asheville campus. OLLI annual membership is $75 and the term fee for College for Seniors spring courses is $115 for any number of available courses. Registration will be held Feb. 20-27 and spring term courses run March 26-May 18.

OLLI will also offer a series of free events, open to everyone: