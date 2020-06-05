Press release from Amy Worthen:

March in Memory of Black Lives Lost to Police Violence

Saturday, June 6

11 a.m.: Gathering begins at the YMI Cultural Center

12 p.m.: March begins.

—

Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Black Lives Lost to Police Violence

Pack Square

Saturday, June 6, 5-7:30 p.m.

5 p.m.: Live music

6 p.m.: Black Asheville Story Circle. Members of the community are invited to share their experiences with oppression and victories in the 828. We ask that all protesters join us in silence as this time as we uplift the voices of the Black community.

6:30 p.m.: Silence. Silent reflection on the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and others slain by police brutality.

7:15 p.m.: Prayer/Meditation.

7:30 p.m.: Conclusion.

8 p.m.: Curfew.

We invite you to bring an offering for the altar if you would like. It is anticipated that this will be a repeated action, every evening.