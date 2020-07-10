Press release from the River Arts District Artists:

On the Second Saturday of each month, Asheville’s River Arts District holds gallery walks with demonstrations, workshops, live music, wine tastings, delicious food, and more. Visitors meander the mile-long district and discover all that the “RAD” has to offer. There are more than 200 artists in the 22 buildings throughout the district. Many of them open during this monthly event to describe or show their techniques and share their inspirations.

> There will be no trolley service on Second Saturdays for the time being, due to coronavirus concerns. Ample free parking is available in the district, and walkability is increasing every week with the greenway expansion underway.

> Both in person and virtual events are happening for Second Saturday. Events with an *asterisk are available both in person AND online.

As always, we invite everyone to peruse our website, riverartsdistrict.com to have a virtual visit, which is a great jumping off point to explore Asheville’s art community, whether for educational purposes, entertainment, or if you’re looking for a great piece of art for your home or business.

Many studios and galleries are open and welcoming visitors throughout the month, following county and state guidelines. Click through here for a spreadsheet including many of the artists whom are open for regular business hours.

This Saturday – July Second Saturday Events – July 11, 2020 (August events & other announcements follow)

362 Depot Street

New Works Show and Demos “The Long, Long Wait”

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

New Works! Show and Sale! Cindy Lou Chenard and 8 other artists at 362 Depot Street Studios will be showing their new works created during quarantine.

https://www.cindylouchenard.com

Curve Studios

7 River Arts Place

Maria Andrade Pottery, Mani Designs, Symbology

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

You’re invited! Please visit our studio and shop at 7 River Arts Place in Curve Studios.

In keeping with city wide efforts to ensure safe environments, we will be wearing masks when we interact with customers and will be sanitizing jewelry and pottery if it is handled. Additionally, we will have locally made cotton masks for sale at the door.

We anticipate having more studio hours open to the public in July in addition to our current Fridays and Saturdays. Please refer to our individual artist websites or our RADA page listing for contact information and details.

Potter Maria Andrade has several new planters, espresso cups and saucer sets in her signature colors. She’ll be making pots at the wheel for July’s Second Saturday; come see her live demonstration. https://www.riverartsdistrict.com/artist/maria-andrade-troya-pottery/

Alice Scott has been making custom talisman necklaces. Her latest pendants have wings and are ready to take flight!

Amber Mahler has new tiny circle branch posts that are as light as feathers, perfect for everyday wear. She’s busy creating new botanical pieces that come with custom bell jars.

Riverside Studios

174 West Haywood Street

Second Saturday

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Riverside Studios is OPEN and we welcome visitors to our Second Saturday Event. Enjoy artwork by our seven artists in oil, acrylic, mixed media and sculpture.

https://www.britoieart.com/

Riverview Station

191 Lyman Street

Asheville Print Studio

Live Artists Working

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

See Artists working in our newly renovated space using safer and greener methods and practices!

www.AshevillePrintStudio.com



*Jonas Gerard Fine Art

Live Painting Performance

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/user/jonasgerardart

Join Jonas for his monthly live Painting Performance or enjoy a live broadcast on our YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/jonasgerardart. The fun begins at 2pm with easy parking and the public welcome. We do require masks and social distancing!

www.jonasgerard.com

*Ignite Jewelry Studios

Live Silver Casting

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Live demo of a lost wax vacuum cast in sterling silver. Watch us pour liquid silver to make jewelry!

www.ignitejewelrystudios.com

*Peter Roux – Painting & Drawing

Sky + Ground Contemporary Art #265

Cloud Painting Demo w/ Q&A – In person or via livestream

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/peterrouxart/

Join Peter to watch a little cloud magic come together on the canvas. Questions always welcome. The piece will be available as part of #artistsupportpledge – and you’re welcome to claim it during the session if you wish!

—-

AUGUST – Second Saturday (8/8/2020) Events & other announcements

Riverview Station

191 Lyman Street

310 ART

Going Bananas, an new exhibit. And, lots of new work by the 310 ARTists

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Come see our new show all about Bananas! And, tour our newly revamped gallery with new work of 15 artists. Put on your fanciest face covering, and come for a safe space visit. Enjoy our outside garden too! Find out about our new virtual classroom, our online ebooks and videos and more!

https://310art.com/

AshevillePrintStudio

Live Artists Working

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

See Artists working using greener and safer practices in our newly renovated space.

Www.AshevillePrintStudio.com

*Peter Roux – Painting & Drawing

Sky + Ground Contemporary Art #265

Cloud Painting Demo w/ Q&A – In person or via livestream

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Livestream: https://www.instagram.com/peterrouxart/

Join Peter to watch a little cloud magic come together on the canvas. Questions always welcome. The piece will be available as part of #artistsupportpledge – and you’re welcome to claim it during the session if you wish!

Northlight Studios

357 Depot Street

*Nadine Charlsen

Live Watercolor Demo

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Nadine will be painting live from NorthLight Studios demonstrating her unique watercolor techniques. It will broadcast on Instagram and Facebook.

http://www.nadinepaints.com

Phil Mechanic Studios

109 Roberts Street

Stephen Lange – Worlds Best Tape Artist

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

I will be doing magic tricks and conjuring mountains and money out of thin air with light refreshments & possibly adult beverages later on.

Langeart.com

Asheville Masters Exhibition in the Front Gallery

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

A group show curated by RADA Artist – Ken Vallario.



Additional August Announcements:

August 15-16, 2020

*Offsite*

Cat Jarosz Pottery

Self Guided Studio Tour

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Self Guided Studio Tour. August 15-16, 2020, download map at www.cometoleicester.org

I am #1 stop on the map. RADA and Odyssey Co-Op Gallery member, Cat Jarosz exhibiting new work as a part of the Come to Leicester, Annual Artist Studio Tour. This self guided tour is always the 3rd Saturday and Sunday in August.

www.catjaroszpottery.com

Still Hot: #ArtistSupportPledge & #ArtistSupportPledgeRAD:

Begun in Germany by artist Matthew Burrows (full information on his website: http://www.matthewburrows.org/artist-support-pledge ), the Artist Support Pledge is a way for artists and collectors to easily find and support artists who are struggling to find ways to replace lost income from exhibitions, teaching, and open studio events like ours. Asheville artist Mark Bettis has encouraged and promoted the pledge amongst the River Arts District Artists, and many artists have found support and hope – creative and financial – through participating in this movement.

How it works:

*Artists are posting small works for sale under $200 on social media, using the hashtags #artistsupportpledge and #artistsupportpledgerRAD to connect artists and collectors

*When the artist makes $1000 in sales, they are pledging to purchase a piece from another participating artist.

*To find these inspiring works of art:

Search #ArtistSupportPledgeRAD on Facebook or Instagram and/or visit the River Arts District Artists on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/river.arts.district/ ), where we are aiming to repost as many of our 240 artist’s posts as possible.

###