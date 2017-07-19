Press release from the city of Asheville:

In June, the City announced that staff will need to phase building components of the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project (RADTIP) due to budgetary constraints. City Council authorized construction of the modified RADTIP on June 27.

At this same meeting, Council directed staff to analyze the feasibility of widening the southern section of the greenway from 10 to 12 feet to 16 feet.

INPUT OPPORTUNITIES

As the City of Asheville moves forward with the beginning of RADTIP construction, staff is going back to the community to provide background on how the RADTIP project developed and an analysis of concepts that have been introduced for the southern section of the project, which will run along Lyman Street adjacent to the French Broad River. Analysis will include context for safety, funding, project timing and more. Comments will be collected and shared first with City Council boards and commissions and then with City Council at a formal meeting.

Participants will also have the opportunity to share comments on priorities for greenway construction once funding becomes available.

RADTIP southern section community meetings:

3 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at 14 Riverside Drive, the community’s new Arts and Culture facility in the River Arts District.

10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 14 Riverside Drive.

Following an introduction, attendees will have the opportunity to talk with staff and learn more about the concepts that have been introduced and the results of the initial analysis. Refreshments will be served. Spanish translation and childcare will be available.

Riverfront Office Open Office Hours:

3 to 5 p.m. July 20, 14 Riverside Drive. This is a drop-in event to learn more about how we got to where we are today with these projects, what the issues are right now and what the process is moving forward.

City boards and commission meetings:

Two of the City’s advisory boards have been asked by staff to help host the public engagement process, and then provide input through staff’s report to City Council on Aug. 22. They will be presented with a summary of comments received and vote on their advice to City Council regarding next steps at the following meetings:

Multimodal Commission, at a special, joint meeting with the Greenway Commission, 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3, First Floor North Conference Room, Asheville City Hall, 70 Court Plaza.

Riverfront Redevelopment Commission, 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 14 Riverside Drive.

About RADTIP

The River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project (RADTIP) is a 2.2 mile piece of the Wilma Dykeman Riverway, an urban parkway designed to support sustainable development along approximately 8 miles of French Broad River and Swannanoa River corridor. The project includes roadway improvements, sidewalks, street trees, bike lanes, greenway, on-street parking, public art and stormwater improvements along Lyman Street and Riverside Drive adjacent to the French Broad River. The project will improve the horizontal and vertical clearance at the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge, improve safety at intersections and at three railroad crossings in the area.

Half of the construction cost of RADTIP is funded through a $14.6 million TIGER VI grant from the federal Transportation Department, a $2.5 million grant from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, and two grants from state of North Carolina. The City share comes from a combination of parking and storm water funds, general funds and City debt proceeds used to finance the Capital Improvements Plan.

After seven years of planning this project with the community, construction will begin in August 2017.

The City urges all interested public to get involved and participate in these discussions. For more information, visit the RADTIP project page. Or contact Strategic Development Office Director Stephanie Monson Dahl at 828-232-4502 or SMonson@ashevillenc.gov.