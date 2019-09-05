Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a section of Old Airport Road to through traffic for three days starting on Monday morning, Sept. 9.
A subcontractor working for Blue Ridge Southern Railroad will be installing a new crossing. The construction and associated paving in Fletcher should conclude Wednesday evening.
Starting Monday morning at 4 a.m., through traffic will be on detoured Cane Creek Road, Fanning Bridge Road and Hendersonville Road. Local traffic to neighborhood homes and businesses may access Old Airport Road from Hendersonville Road to within 100 yards of the railroad.
The two-year project to reduce congestion and increase safety along the road and at the intersection is expected to cost $9 million and conclude in the spring of 2021.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
