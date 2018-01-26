Press release from Rainbow Community School:

ASHEVILLE — Join educators, parents and interested community members on Feb. 7 for two public events with Torin M. Finser. On the campus of Azalea Mountain School at 27 Balm Grove Ave., 4-5:30 p.m., Finser will be discussing the foundations of Waldorf education found in anthroposophy through study and the practice of the arts, and will emphasize the Waldorf Building Bridges and the Foundation Studies program.

At 7 p.m., on the campus of Rainbow Community School at 62 State St., Finser will be discussing his new book, Education for Nonviolence: The Waldorf Way. In this book, Finser describes how Waldorf education provides much-needed pathways towards wholeness. Holistic schools such as these are grounded in an abiding belief that education can make a crucial difference in building a future society that is less violent, more just and truly compassionate. This is event is open to the public.

Finser is chair of the Education Department at Antioch University New England. He has been an educator for three decades and a keynote speaker at conferences throughout the United States and internationally. He has been an organizational consultant for many schools with special emphasis on leadership development. Torin is the author of numerous books, including School as a Journey (1994); School Renewal (2001); and Organizational Integrity (2007).

Learn more at www.rainbowcommunityschool.org and www.azaleamountain.org.