Press release from Indivisible Asheville/WNC:
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 5:30 pm, the evening before the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on articles of impeachment, activists will gather at the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville as part of the nationwide “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies. The Asheville rally is one of 527 Impeachment Eve events that will take place in cities and towns across the country, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as part of a massive grassroots effort to ensure that Congress hold the President accountable.
“There are now more than 100,000 RSVPs to Impeachment Eve rallies across the country, and over 850 just to our event here in Asheville,” noted Cindy McGrayne of Indivisible Asheville/WNC. “It’s clear this is an issue people care about. It’s important in a democracy that we make sure that nobody is above the law – not our representatives, not our senators, not our president.”
The Asheville rally will include music from local a cappella group The Song Medics; group singing led by local musician and activist Suzannah Park; a few words from NC Senator representing Buncombe County Terry Van Duyn; and comments from a few Western North Carolina candidates for public office.
WHAT: “Nobody Is Above the Law” Rally
WHERE: Vance Monument, Downtown Asheville
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, 5:30-6:30 pm
WHO: Hosted by Indivisible Asheville/WNC (Indivisible AVL)
“Nobody Is Above the Law” impeachment eve events are being coordinated by Move On and a coalition of other organizations, including Public Citizen, United We Dream, Stand Up America, the Women’s March, the Indivisible Project, and others. For more on “Nobody Is Above the Law” events, see Impeach.org.
Indivisible Asheville/WNC is a local non-partisan nonprofit committed to defending democracy through informed community action in Western North Carolina. The group’s 2020 Voter Engagement Campaign “Let’s All Vote!” includes direct one-on-one outreach to voters every month throughout 2020. For more on Indivisible Asheville/WNC and its 2020 outreach campaign, visit IndivisibleAVL.org/2020.
Press release from Public Citizen:
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 4:30 p.m., the night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach Donald Trump for his high crimes and misdemeanors, activists will gather in Sylva as part of the nationwide “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies. The events will be among the hundreds of actions occurring nationwide in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. More than 150,000 people have already RSVPed to attend nationwide.
The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections. Protestors will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections. Congress must show that no one—including the criminal in the White House—is above the law.
Activists will use #NotAboveTheLaw to engage communities on social media. Information about other events can be found at Impeach.org. The link to the event in Sylva is here.
WHEN
4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the evening before the House impeachment vote.
WHERE
Mill Street, Sylva, North Carolina
Vance Monument, Asheville, North Carolina
