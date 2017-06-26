Press release from the Campaign for Southern Equality:
What: Rally for the 23 million people (or more) who would lose health insurance coverage under the Senate healthcare bill. The proposed bill also cuts $800 billion from Medicaid.
Who: Speakers include:
- Lindsay Furst, Teacher and public school advocate
- Jaclyn Kiger, Pisgah Legal
- Alia Todd, ASRW
- Tyrone Greenlee
- John Wingerter, Council on Aging
- Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Campaign for Southern Equality
- music from David LaMotte
Co-sponsors include: Campaign for Southern Equality, Pisgah Legal Services, Western North Carolina AIDS Project, ACLU of NC – Western NC Chapter, League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County and Western North Carolina Community Health Services.
When and Where: The rally will take place at the Vance Monument from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday June 26th. www.facebook.com/events/112055719412149/
