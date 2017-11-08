Press release from Pink Dog Creative:

Ralston Fox Smith: Furtherance

Pink Dog Creative Gallery, 348 Depot Street

November 10 – December 17, 2017

opening reception Friday, November 10, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Furtherance represents a progression and transformation of vision as Fox has explored abstract and surreal landscapes and pushed beyond into the world of pure geometric abstraction. This exhibit is an opportunity to explore that evolution and to revel in his most recent compelling work.

The geometry of nature – from tree trunks and boulders to vast crop fields – have long been the building blocks of Fox’s work. The sharp lines and angles of man- made structures have also fueled the evolution of clean and ordered constructs in his work. With his newest collection, Fox has pushed further into the role of geometry, spatial relationships, and inherent positive and negative balance. On a two-dimensional surface, Fox expresses his response to chaotic energy through dynamic geometric constructs in a clean hard-edged manner. Furtherance is your chance to tap into that spirited power, which Fox calls both “honest and uplifting.”

Please go to ralstonfoxsmith.com for more a comprehensive look at Fox’s work.