Orison Books is pleased to announce a reading by 2016 Orison Prize-winners Rebecca Aronson & David Ebenbach at Malaprop’s Bookstore on Tuesday, November 14 at 6:00 pm.

David Ebenbach will also give a presentation at the Asheville Jewish Community Center on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 pm, based on his book The Artist’s Torah, a guide to the creative process.

Both events are free and open to the public.

ABOUT THE BOOKS

Ghost Child of the Atalanta Bloom by Rebecca Aronson

Winner of the 2016 Orison Poetry Prize, selected by Hadara Bar-Nadav

“Rife with hunger and volatility, these poems, rooted in the dry heat of the American Southwest, circle an unnamed longing, and seek release. [. . .] Through the heat of fire or the joy and fear of new motherhood, [Aronson] follows that trail of want, searching endlessly for ‘a reason and a reason and a reason for joy.’”

–Booklist

Miss Portland by David Ebenbach

Winner of the 2016 Orison Fiction Prize, selected by Peter Orner

“[Miss Portland is] a moving paean to becoming the place where you belong. Zoe’s life has been a quest for meaning, driven by the manic highs and throttling lows of bipolar disorder. […] Ebenbach’s sensitive portrayal resists easy answers or convenient endings. Zoe’s quest for a happy ending may take her to Portland, Maine, but, ultimately, it leads her back to herself.”

-Foreword Reviews

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Rebecca Aronson’s first book, Creature, Creature, won the Main-Traveled Press poetry contest and was published in 2007. She also received the 2010 Strousse Award from Prairie Schooner. Aronson’s poems have appeared in Tin House, the Georgia Review, Cream City Review, Mas Tequila Review, The Paris-American, and Quarterly West, among other places. She lives in New Mexico where she teaches writing, facilitates a community writing group, and coordinates a visiting writers series for Central New Mexico Community College.

David Ebenbach is the author of three short story collections: The Guy We Didn’t Invite to the Orgy and Other Stories (winner of the Juniper Prize, University of Massachusetts Press), Between Camelots (winner of the Drue Heinz Literature Prize, University of Pittsburgh Press), and Into the Wilderness (Winner of the Washington Writers Publishing House Fiction Prize, WWPH). He is also the author of a full-length collection of poetry, We Were the People Who Moved (Winner of the Patricia Bibby Prize, Tebot Bach), a chapbook of poetry, Autogeography (Finishing Line Press), and a guide to the creative process called The Artist’s Torah (Cascade Books). Ebenbach holds a PhD in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MFA in Writing from Vermont College. He teaches creative writing at Georgetown University.

ABOUT ORISON BOOKS

Orison Books is a non-profit literary press focused on the life of the spirit from a broad and inclusive range of perspectives. Based in Asheville, Orison Books publishes books of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. www.orisonbooks.com