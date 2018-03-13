Press release from The Magnetic Theatre:

Luna Gale is the unseen but oft-discussed infant at the center of Rebecca Gilman’s astonishing and discussion-worthy play that is having its Asheville premiere on March 15, in a production directed by Andrew Gall. The production runs March 15 – 31 at The Magnetic Theatre. Tickets ($12 – $16) are available at www.themagnetictheatre.org.

In Luna Gale, veteran social worker Caroline (Kay Galvin), thinks she has a typical case on her hands when her boss, Cliff (Jon Stockdale), assigns her to Peter and Karlie (Lee Wilson and Emma Heisey respectively), two drug-addicted teenagers accused of neglecting their infant daughter. But when she places their baby in the care of Karlie’s mother (Karen Covington-Yow), who is strongly influenced by her pastor (Mike Yow), Caroline sparks a family conflict that exposes a secretive past and-after the outcome of a previous foster-care case (Carrie Kimbrell Kimzey)-forces her to make a risky decision with potentially life-altering consequences.

Over the past two decades, Rebecca Gilman has become known for her unflinching works about contentious social issues. Her plays have been produced by (among others) the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, the Royal Court Theatre, Lincoln Center Theater, the Public Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Theatre Workshop and Manhattan Class Company. Gilman is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Roger L. Stevens Award from the Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays, the Evening Standard Award for Most Promising Playwright, the George Devine Award and the Harper Lee Award. She was named a finalist for the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for her play The Glory of Living. Gilman is an artistic associate at the Goodman Theatre. She is an associate professor of dramatic writing at Northwestern University. This is her first production at The Magnetic Theatre