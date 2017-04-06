Press release:

A Reception to Celebrate Pop ‘n’ Op on First Friday

Friday, April 7, 5-8pm | On the Slope at 175 Biltmore Ave.

It’s time to kick off the 2017 Downtown Asheville Art District’s First Friday Art Walks! To celebrate, we are hosting a reception for our exhibition Pop ‘n’ Op. Join us for some snacks and beverages, and learn about art from the fascinating Pop and Op movements of the 1960s and 1970s. From pulsating lines and psychedelic colors to iconic imagery of consumer culture, works like these created a new kind of art experience. Collapsing boundaries between fine art and commercial design, these works appealed to a wider public and sent shockwaves through the art world.

On view through May 14, 2017.