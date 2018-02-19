Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:
Recreational Water Use Advisory Lifted for French Broad River in River Arts District and Downstream Areas
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. – Buncombe County Health and Human Services, in conjunction with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources has lifted the recreational water use advisory for the French Broad River from the Amboy Road Bridge in Asheville, NC to areas further downstream. This is effective February 19, 2018.
The recreational water use advisory was issued due to a release of a petroleum fuel from a facility at 288 Lyman Street that entered into the French Broad River during the afternoon and evening hours on February 4th, 2018.
Health officials are lifting the recreational water use advisory based on recent water quality testing by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality that shows no volatile compounds and no visible oil sheen has been observed on the water.
For additional questions, please call Buncombe County Health and Human Services at (828) 250-5016.
