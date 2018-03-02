Press release from American Red Cross:

In March, while basketball teams are fighting for the chance to be crowned champions, patients battling cancer and other illnesses are fighting for their lives. The American Red Cross is asking blood donors to help patients rebound by making a lifesaving donation this spring.

Middle school basketball player Olivia Stoy received blood and platelet transfusions during treatment for T lymphoblastic lymphoma. With the help of blood and platelet donations, the 14- year-old has returned to the basketball court.

“We are so thankful that the blood products were available to Olivia for the almost two years of her treatment. They have made it possible for Olivia to regain her strength and get back to doing the activities she loves,” says Megan Stoy, Olivia’s mother.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure that the Red Cross can collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations needed every day for patients like Olivia.

Giving blood takes less time than it takes to watch a single basketball game. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16-31

Buncombe

Asheville

3/16/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/16/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Clyde A. Erwin High School Auxiliary Gym, 60 Lees Creek Road

3/17/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/17/2018: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Diamond Brand Outdoors, 1378 Hendersonville Road

3/18/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/19/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., WCU ABSN Chapter of Association of Nursing Students, 28 Schenck Parkway, Suite 300

3/19/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/20/2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/21/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/23/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/24/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/25/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/26/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/30/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

3/31/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

Black Mountain

3/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Black Mountain Fire Department, 106 Montreat Rd

Candler

3/20/2018: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., TSA Choice, 108 Asheville Commerce Pkwy

Swannanoa

3/21/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Asheville Christian Academy, 74 Riverwood Road

_______________

Clay

Brasstown

3/23/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Little Brasstown Baptist Church, 6120 Harshaw Road

_______________

Haywood

Canton

3/26/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Center Pigeon Fire Dept., 2412 Pisgah Drive, Highway 110

Waynesville

3/19/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jonathan Valley Elementary School, 410 Hall Drive

_______________

Henderson

Etowah

3/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Life Spring Wesleyan Church, 6540 Brevard Road

Fletcher

3/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., WNC Ag Center, 1301 Fanning Bridge Road

Hendersonville

3/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lowe’s of Hendersonville, 1415 7th Ave. East

3/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 203 2nd Ave. East

Mills River

3/29/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mills River Elementary School, 94 Schoolhouse Road

3/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sierra Nevada Brewery, 111 Westfeldt Rd

_______________

Jackson

Sylva

3/21/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Southwestern Community College – Burrell Building, 447 College Drive

3/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harris Regional Hospital, 68 Hospital Drive

_______________

Madison

Hot Springs

3/23/2018: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., WT (Bill Whitten) Community Center, N. Andrews St

Marshall

3/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Brush Creek Elementary School, 265 Upper Brush Creek Rd

_______________

McDowell

Marion

3/22/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., McDowell Tech College, 54 College Drive

_______________

Mitchell

Spruce Pine

3/22/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mayland Community College, 200 Mayland Dr

3/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mike Brown Ford-Subaru – Spruce Pine, 10992 South 226 Hwy

_______________

Polk

Columbus

3/22/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Polk County American Red Cross Chapter, 231 Ward Street

_______________

Rutherford

Forest City

3/27/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chase High School, 1603 Chase High Road

Spindale

3/22/2018: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Spindale House, 119 Tanner St

_______________

Swain

Bryson City

3/28/2018: 8:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Swain County High School, 1415 Fontana Road

_______________

Transylvania

Lake Toxaway

3/25/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Lake Toxaway Fire & Rescue, Hwy 281 N.

Penrose

3/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Little River VFD, 1280 Crab Creek Road

Rosman

3/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rosman High School, 749 Pickens Highway

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position visit rdcrss.org/driver.