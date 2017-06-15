30th Annual Operation Blood Drive

The American Red Cross and WLOS News 13 invite donors of all blood types to help give patients another birthday at the 30th annual Operation Blood Drive on Thursday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC.

It is a critical time for blood donations, which usually decline in the summer months because of vacations and schools being out of session. Last summer, nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give than during the rest of the year. Organizers hope Operation Blood Drive will bring in hundreds of pints for the Red Cross to meet patient needs. Right now, blood donations are being delivered to hospitals as quickly as they are coming in.

“The need for blood is constant. Every day we have thousands of lives to save, but blood donations do not keep pace with hospital demand in the summer months,” says Alli Trask, executive director of the American Red Cross Asheville-Mountain Area Chapter. “Every donation has the potential to help save up to three lives. We invite the Western North Carolina community to come together for Operation Blood Drive and experience what it feels like to be a hero.”

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors can come together to help those in need on Thursday, June 22.



All presenting blood donors will receive a commemorative Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code ‘OBD2017,’ call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Since 1911, the American Red Cross has served the Western North Carolina area by preventing and alleviating human suffering. Today, the Red Cross provides blood products and specialized laboratory services to hospitals and is the only blood services provider that also offers health and safety training, serves as a vital communication link between military personnel and their families, teaches disaster preparedness, and provides relief to victims of disasters.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.