Press release from American Red Cross:

National Volunteer Week is April 19 to 25, and the Greater Carolinas Region honors its volunteers who are helping people in need, even during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergencies don’t stop, and neither do local Red Cross volunteers, who are still providing care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including the recent storm that led to downed trees, flooding, and tornadoes across the region.

Red Cross volunteers are needed in your community! Join us for a Virtual Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, April 28th from 12-1:30 pm to learn about virtual and on-site opportunities as well as how to get started as volunteer.

Volunteer opportunities include:

• Helping families impacted by local disasters

• Reaching out to military and veteran families to provide aid

• Helping out at blood drives

• Working behind the scenes to support volunteers, and more.

RSVP required by April 24th. Email GCARVolservices@redcross.org and include your county of residence.

Due to this Coronavirus outbreak, volunteers are providing relief services after home fires virtually, in coordination with local fire departments. Connecting with families by phone or video calls, we’re helping to provide support like lodging, health and mental health services, and emergency financial assistance, as well as link people to available recovery resources.

“Red Cross volunteers keep our communities strong,” said Allison Taylor, Regional Executive for the Greater Carolinas Region. “We honor these true heroes who give their time to help people in need.”

Interested in serving? Everyone’s safety is our top priority. Please review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your healthcare provider and follow local guidance.