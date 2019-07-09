Press release from the American Red Cross:
Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give nowand prevent delays in medical care.About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available – and less than a two-day supply of type O blood – for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today.”Missing Types sees encouraging response, but all donors needed nowIn June, the Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign to encourage donors – especially new donors and those who have not donated in the past years – to give blood or platelets during the challenging summer months. Through the campaign, the letters A, B and O – letters that make up the main blood groups – disappeared from popular brands to symbolize what happens when blood goes missing from hospital shelves during blood shortages.Despite an encouraging response to the campaign, blood donations still fell short of expectations in June, resulting in more than 24,000 fewer donations than needed about 2,000 fewer here in the Carolinas Blood Services Region, and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.“Blood is only available when generous blood donors roll up a sleeve to give, and right now, all donors – especially those who have never given or haven’t given in a while – are urged to make an appointment to give today,” Numark added.How to helpDonors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.Buncombe County Blood Drives –Wednesday, July 10Woodfin Volunteer Fire Department20 New Street, Asheville12:00 pm to 3:00 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call (828) 803-2884. Walk ins WelcomeThursday, July 11Leicester Volunteer Fire Department2852 New Leicester Highway, Leicester2:00 pm to 6:30 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call Chris Brown at (828) 683-3433. Walk ins WelcomeFriday, July 12Land of Sky Regional Council339 New Leicester Highway, Asheville10:00 am to 2:30 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call Nick Kroncke at (828) 251-7450. Walk ins WelcomeFriday, July 12Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville10:00 am to 1:30 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call (828) 803-2884. Walk ins WelcomeSunday, July 14Gold’s Gym1815 Hendersonville Road, Asheville12:00 pm to 4:30 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call (828) 803-2884. Walk ins Welcome
Saturday, July 20Asheville Masons22 Brevard Road, Asheville9:30 am to 2:00 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call (828) 803-2884. Walk ins WelcomeTuesday, July 23Ridgecrest Conference Center1 Ridgecrest Drive, Black Mountain2:00 pm to 6:30 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call Sophia Peterson at (910) 640-8291. Walk ins WelcomeWednesday, July 24MAHEC121 Hendersonville Road, Asheville9:00 am to 1:30 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call Yolanda Parker at (828) 257-4406 Walk ins Welcome
Wednesday, July 24Buncombe County Health Center35 Woodfin Street, Asheville10:00 am to 2:00 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call Christa Lance at (828) 250-4001. Walk ins WelcomeThursday, July 25Black Mountain Community at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church117 Montreat Road, Black Mountain1:30 pm to 6:00 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call the church at (828) 669-2725. Walk ins WelcomeFriday, July 26Turkey Creek Baptist Church2206 Bear Creek Road, Leicester2:30 pm to 7:00 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call Janice Worley at (828) 777-4405. Walk ins WelcomeTuesday, July 30Skyland Fire Department9 Miller Road, Skyland11:00 am to 3:30 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).Wednesday, July 31City of Asheville Public Works Building161 South Charlotte Street, Asheville7:00 am to 11:30 amFor more information or to schedule an appointment please call Alisha Carroll at (828) 259-5424 or Walk ins Welcome
