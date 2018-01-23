Press release from American Red Cross:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 23, 2018) — Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

More than 550 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to winter weather in January, causing over 16,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected through last week. In North Carolina, more than 120 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to winter weather this month, causing more than 3,300 donations to go uncollected. In addition, bitter cold and widespread flu have contributed to very low turnout at many blood drives.

“Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” said Clifford Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather.”

Every day, no matter the weather, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations to meet the needs of patients. Accident victims and patients with cancer, sickle cell disease, blood disorders and other illnesses may require potentially lifesaving transfusions every day.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 23 to Feb. 15

Avery

Banner Elk

2/1/2018: 2:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, 420 College Drive

_______________

Buncombe

Asheville

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

1/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

1/26/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

1/27/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

1/28/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

1/29/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

1/31/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/2/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/2/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., ABTech Coman Gym, 340 Victoria Road

2/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Arbor Terrace of Asheville, 3199 Sweeten Creek Rd

2/3/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lowe’s of West Asheville #0526, 95 Smokey Park Highway

2/4/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/4/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. Eugene’s Catholic Church, 72 Culvern Street

2/4/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Ingles of Reynolds, 225 Charlotte Hwy

2/5/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/6/2018: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Charles George V.A. Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Road

2/6/2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/6/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UNC Asheville-Sherrill Center, 1 University Heights

2/6/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Charles George V.A. Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Road

2/7/2018: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/9/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/10/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/11/2018: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/12/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

2/13/2018: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Asheville Blood Donation Center, 100 Edgewood Road

Black Mountain

1/25/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Black Mountain Fire Department, 106 Montreat Rd

2/1/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Black Mountain Presbyterian Church, 117 Montreat Road

Candler

1/26/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hominy Valley Elementary School, 450 Enka Lake Road

1/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Seasons at Biltmore Lake, 1000 Vista Lake Dr.

Swannanoa

2/7/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Owen Middle School, 730 Old US 70

2/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hearts with Hands, 850 Warren Wilson Road

Weaverville

1/28/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Weaverville United Methodist Church Fellowship Building, 85 North Main Street

1/30/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Arvato, 108 Monticello Road

_______________

Cherokee

Murphy

2/12/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Mountains, 68 Fairfax Lane

_______________

Haywood

Canton

2/5/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., High Street Baptist Church, 73 High St.

Clyde

1/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clyde Fire Department, 8531 Carolina Blvd

2/7/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Haywood Regional Medical Center Health & Fitness Center-Classrooms, 75 Leroy George Road

Waynesville

1/29/2018: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Long’s Chapel UMC, 175 Old Clyde Rd

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Senior Resource Center, 81 Elmwood Way

_______________

Henderson

Hendersonville

1/29/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., YMCA Hendersonville, 810 6th Ave. W.

2/1/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Fruitland Baptist Bible College, 1455 Gilliam Road

2/13/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 204 6th Avenue West

_______________

Jackson

Cullowhee

1/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Western Carolina University Hinds Univ. Center, Highway 107

1/25/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Western Carolina University Hinds Univ. Center, Highway 107

2/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Western Carolina University- Health and Human Science Building, Highway 107

Sylva

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harris Regional Hospital, 68 Hospital Drive

2/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jackson County Department on Aging, 100 County Services Park

_______________

Macon

Franklin

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Macon County Library, 149 Siler Farm Road

_______________

Madison

Mars Hill

1/30/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mars Hill Elementary School, 200 School House Lane

2/1/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wren Student Union, Wren Student Union, Athletic Street

Marshall

2/5/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., AB Tech Madison, 4646 US Hwy 25-70

_______________

McDowell

Marion

1/25/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., McDowell Tech College, 54 College Drive

2/7/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Haldex Brake Products Corporation, 5334 Hwy 221 South

2/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 8066 Old Linville Road

_______________

Rutherford

Cliffside

2/10/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Cliffside Masonic Lodge, Old Main Street

Forest City

2/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Forest City Fire Dept, 186 S Church St

2/13/2018: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lowe’s 1788, 184 Lowes Blvd.

Spindale

2/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Isothermal Community College, Hwy 74 West

_______________

Transylvania

Brevard

2/12/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Brian Berg Lane

2/13/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., State Employee’s Credit Union, 2235 Asheville Hwy.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.