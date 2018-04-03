Press release from The Area Agency on Aging at Land of Sky Regional Council:

Each year, the Area Agency on Aging at Land of Sky Regional Council (LOSRC) recognizes individuals for their service to Western North Carolina. Two awards, Carol McLimans Trailblazer Award and the Kathleen Godwin Cole Award, were presented at the March Board of Delegates meeting to outstanding members of the region.

Carol McLimans Trailblazer Award – Curt Crowhurst received the second annual Carol McLimans Trailblazer award. As co-owner of C & C Senior Services, Curt’s work in the community includes assisting with the fundraising activities of Project WE CARE Henderson County, which supports Meals on Wheels in Henderson and MemoryCare of Western North Carolina. He also applies his skills and resources to improving human relations efforts, non-profits, local arts and environmental organization efforts across the region. Curt is also the coordinator of TRIAD Henderson focusing on keeping seniors safe& secure through education. During events over the past two years has provided over 40,000 pounds of private documents were shredded and 343 pounds of medications collected and safely destroyed with 1400 people being served. Under Curt’s leadership, this wisdom is applied to solutions to meet that need. Curt walks the talk of being a volunteer and professional advocate for aging issues.

Kathleen Godwin Cole Award –Ruby Ray received the Kathleen Godwin Cole Award in recognition and appreciation of her outstanding volunteer service to the region. Ruby who has volunteered as a Foster Grandparent since 2005, has “amazing bonds with the special needs children she serves at Eliada Homes,” wrote Eliada Homes lead teacher Jamie Moore when she nominated her for the award. “Ruby goes above and beyond in my classroom every day!” As a Foster Grandparent volunteer, Ruby dedicates 30 hours each week serving to make a positive contribution to the lives of children in our community. “Ruby provides the comfort and love that helps children develop the skills, confidence and strength necessary to succeed in life,” says Foster Grandparents Program Manager Stacy Friesland. “It’s a wonderful way to contribute to the community.”

Also nominated for the Godwin Cole award and given certificates of appreciation honoring their commitment and outstanding service to the region were Johnsie Brome, Leeanne Christensen, Woodie Dyches, and Willie Mae Watkins.

