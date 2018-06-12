Press release from the Asheville Area Arts Council:

Attention artists in Avery, Buncombe, Madison, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties of North Carolina.

Are you an artist interested in writing a Regional Artist Project Grant for your next big project or idea? The idea of writing a grant may seem intimidating and overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Fortunately, the Asheville Area Arts Council, Madison County Arts Council, and the Toe River Arts Council will all host grant information workshops before the grant deadline of October 12, 2018, by 5 pm.

The Regional Artist Project Grant, funded by N.C. Arts Council, provides the opportunity for regional consortia of local arts councils to award project grants to artists in their regions. These grants support professional artists in any discipline and at any stage in their careers to pursue projects that further their professional development. Application and guidelines can be found at Ashevillearts.com.

Regional Artist Project Grant information sessions and workshops will be held at multiple locations (4 in Buncombe County). Anyone can attend. No preparation is required and questions are encouraged. Join our grants managers at one of the sessions below.

• August 15, 5:30-6:30 pm: Enka-Candler Public Library, 1404 Sandhill Rd. [828.258.0710]

• August 27, 5-6 pm: Weaverville Public Library, 41 N. Main St. [828.258.0710]

• August 29, 4-5pm:Administration offices, Burnsville Gallery, 102 W. Main St. [828.682.7215]

• August 30, 4-5pm: Arts Resource Center (2nd floor Spruce Pine Gallery, 269 Oak Ave.)[828.682.7215]

• September 5, 5:30-6:30 pm: Black Mountain Public Library, 105 N. Dougherty St. [828.258.0710]

• September 12, 4-5 pm: Asheville Area Arts Council, 207 Coxe Ave. [828.258.0710]

• Please call the Madison County Arts Council for more information [828.649.1301]

This grant is sponsored by the Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC), Madison County Arts Council (MCAC), and the Toe River Arts Council (TRAC). Support is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Cultural Resource Department, with additional contributions by the Asheville Area Arts Council, Avery County, Madison County Arts Council, and the Toe River Arts Council.