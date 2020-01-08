The N.C. Agritourism Farm Tour & Conference will be held on February 10-11 in Asheville, NC. Register early and save! Early bird registration ends January 15. Get more details at www.nc-ana.org and below:

WHO: N.C. Agritourism Networking Association hosts 14th Annual meeting of farms that welcome guests.

WHAT: Gathering for working farms and economic development, tourism and agriculture stakeholders in support of operations new to diversifying into Agritourism or for farms that seek expansion opportunities through welcoming guests.

WHERE: Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard, Mountain Fresh Orchards, Mills River Creamery and Dairy, North River Farms & Hickory Nut Gap Farm + Crowne Plaza, Asheville, NC

Crowne Plaza Resort Asheville

1 Resort Drive, Asheville, NC 28806

Group Rate: $109.00/per night

Cut-off Date: January 18, 2020 (deadline for receiving group rate)

RESERVATIONS:

Call our toll-free number 1-844-330-0296 (24/7) and mention the group name NC Agritourism in order to receive the special group rate of $109/night.

WHEN: Monday, February 10 – Farm Tour & Tuesday, February 11 – Educational Workshops with Virtual Farm Tours

HOW: Register now – Click here: Early bird registration closes January 15

MORE: With robust farmer involvement, industry experts and business professionals sharing critical success factors and best practices.