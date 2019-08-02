Press release from Western Carolina University:

Registration is now open for the 10th annual Rooted in the Mountains symposium, to be hosted by Western Carolina University on campus Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27.

The symposium will be held in the conference room of Blue Ridge Hall and is intended to integrate indigenous and local knowledge on health and environmental issues. The theme for this year is “Giduwagi ― Appalachian Historical Ecology,” reflecting both the changing landscape and habitat of the mountains and attitudes toward the environment.

“This will be another interdisciplinary forum where ethnography, literature, art, music and native and western science will be center stage,” said Pam Myers, event organizer with WCU’s Culturally Based Native Health Programs, a collaboration between the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and WCU’s College of Health and Human Sciences. “Topics will include native heart disease and diabetes prevention, climate change and nature’s resilience, along with Cherokee food demonstrations and healthy lifestyles.”

The symposium is open to the public with a $75 registration fee, while tribal elders, students and WCU faculty are admitted free. The event is supported by a grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities.

To register, visit go.wcu.edu/RootedintheMountains or call 828-227-2164.